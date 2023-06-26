Fire. Melissa Klug was one of the guests of the last edition of the program “America Today”. In the morning space, the ‘White of Chucuito’ gave the scoop on her pregnancy with Jesús Barco, she even dared to show her pregnant ‘belly’.

However, the ex-partner Jefferson Farfan He also launched into giving details of the famous fight he would have with one of his daughters: Samahara Lobaton. Are they still feuding? Find out in the next note.

What did Melissa Klug say?

The Chalaca businesswoman was in “America Today” sharing with the space drivers Ethel Pozo, Christian Domínguez, Valeria Piazza, Edson Dávila and Janet Barboza. Despite the good wishes of the presenters for Melissa’s future baby, they did not hesitate to put her in trouble with their questions.

And it is that the popular ‘Rulitos’ wanted to know if the accusations of Youna, Samahara’s ex-partner, were true. It is important to emphasize that he pointed out that his daughter’s mother had been unfaithful to him with a soccer player who would be Yordy Reyna.

Melissa tried to be very cautious in the face of these questions and managed to say that, in relation to her daughter’s life, she preferred not to make any kind of comment: “On the subject of Samahara, her life or what has been happening, I have nothing to say. I’m not going to touch on that subject, I’ll tell you about my granddaughter… but not on that subject.”

