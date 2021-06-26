Melissa Klug and Jesus Boat They are going through a good sentimental moment, as their relationship has managed to consolidate despite the criticism they received at the beginning of their romance. This is demonstrated in each post they share with their followers through social networks.

In a recent TikTok publication, the Mannucci footballer showed off next to ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ and her daughters dancing to the rhythm of the song “AM”, by Nio García. The funny video was shared by Gianella Marquina in her stories of Instagram.

The images show the complicity between the ‘klug girls‘and the young athlete, who has been with Melissa Klug for almost a year.

Melissa Klug reveals that she is friends with her children’s father, Jefferson Farfán

They made peace! After constant confrontations, Melissa Klug and Jefferson Farfán finally managed to reconcile their differences for the sake of their two children, and now they are friends, as revealed by the influencer.

“Yes, good friends, I don’t know, but yes, friends… I hope it stays that way for the well-being of our children. I see him attached to his three children, he is aware of them, he takes them away, he is with them for a longer time, it is something I wanted. He comes (to their house) to have breakfast with them, then they play Play Station in their room, they have a great time ”, Klug commented to Trome.

Melissa Klug Jefferson Farfán

Melissa Klug goes bankrupt due to the return of her daughter Gianella Marquina

At dawn on Monday, May 24, the businesswoman was surprised by the unexpected arrival of her daughter, May. Unable to contain the plain Melissa Klug hugged her conceited, Gianella Marquina.

“It was quite a ‘fail’ to record when I arrived because Melissita (her sister) recorded, but her cell phone was thrown away, so that video was lost,” said the influencer on her Instagram account.

Melissa Klug doesn’t rule out getting pregnant again

At the beginning of May, the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ surprised her by declaring to the cameras of América Espectáculos that, after the birth of her last grandson, the idea of ​​being a mother again excited her.

“It is something that I do not rule out, I am honest, having my granddaughter has awakened that maternal instinct,” said Melisa Klug.

Melissa Klug, latest news:

