The name of Melissa Klüg She is one of the most popular in the local show business, the businesswoman is also the mother of five children and is highly sought after by various brands given her work as an influencer and promoter of events. Likewise, she has been linked to well-known characters linked to soccer such as former striker Abel Lobatón, with whom he had his two daughters, one of them is the well-known influencer Samahara Lobatón.

The relationship between the ‘White from Chucuito’ and the former athlete raised various questions, mainly at the beginning and in his final stage. Next, he knows more details about it.

How did the romance between Abel Lobatón and Melissa Klug begin?

the known ‘White from Chucuito’ She was a young mother when she became pregnant at the age of 14 by businessman Raúl Marquina, with whom she had her first daughter. Subsequently, she began an affair with the former striker Abel Lobatonwhom he met because they were neighbors and one of the ex-soccer player’s brothers was his best friend, according to what he told in “The Value of Truth”.

Due to the proximity of their homes, they used to see each other, likewise, she reported that she was a fan of Sport Boys, the club where the former striker played, with whom she began to talk after they went to a party together and even as a minor she had two daughters with the athlete with whom he married civilly.

“I fell in love with him because of his way of being, when we met there was chemistry,” he revealed at the time.

Why did Melissa Klug and Abel Lobatón break up?

It was the year 2003 when Magaly Medina’s magazine supported a young woman named Melissa Klüg next to the attacker Jefferson Farfanthe fact would not have had a greater impact if it were not for the fact that the businesswoman was married to the former soccer player Abel Lobatón.

As indicated by the “Bat” some time later, they were separated but not divorced. “I did not live here, I came and went, and little by little the flame of love went out. One makes mistakes when she is young and then she started her relationship with Jefferson Farfán and they were happy at the time of her, “the attacker confessed in the program” On everyone’s lips.

For his part, Melissa Klüg He confirmed this version by indicating that his romance with “Foquita” had begun six months before the ampay.

“There was no deceit or anything like that, she was already separated, but even so it was said that she was with Abel,” he added.

Melissa Klug and Abel Lobatón: how many daughters did they have?

Samahara and Melissa Lobatón Klug are the fruit of the love that united Melissa Klug with Abel Lobatón and currently both work as influencers. The first of them, Samahara is the best known due to her work on social networks and her participation in programs such as “Combate” and “El gran show”.

In addition, she is the mother of little Xianna, whom she had as a result of her relationship with the barber Youna.

For her part, Melissa Lobatón Klug also works as an influencer, in addition to pursuing a degree related to gastronomy, as indicated through her social networks.