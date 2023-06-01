In the midst of the mediatic legal dispute that they maintain, Melissa Klüg faced him again Jefferson Farfan, father of her two children. This time, “Blanca de Chucuito” admitted that she is going through emotional and economic exhaustion and emphasized that these confrontations with the former soccer player only affect the well-being of her minors.

What request did Melissa Klug make to Jefferson Farfán?

She stressed that she is only the spokesperson for her heirs and said that, unlike Farfán, she does fulfill her responsibility as a mother, since she pays attention to the demands and requirements of her children. She took the opportunity to urge ’10 street’ to dedicate more time to her descendants.

“I am the voice of my children, my children are not going to stand on a television set to say the things that affect them because that is what they have me for. Unfortunately, there is no judge to tell you, just as parents are forced to fulfill their economic pension, also force them to spend time with them, there is no “, the influencer asserted to the cameras of “America Today”.

“He can tell me what he wants, but never a bad mother. Those children need his father, they need time, they need to share things with him.I always have them, I love to enjoy with my children, I have not missed anything from them, “he added at another time.

What did Melissa Klug say about Farfán’s constant demands?

Last May 30, Melissa Klug visited the set of “América Hoy” to refer to the lawsuits filed against her by Jefferson Farfán. Likewise, she took the opportunity to answer him for the series of subliminal messages that she would be attributing to him on her social platforms.

She also indicated that despite the many differences she has with the father of her children, she tries to deal with her problems without going to court, quite the opposite of the athlete. “I always walk with a white flag. It seems that, for the other side, as they said yesterday (Magaly Medina), the favorite sport of the lawyer and the father of my children is to sue“said the chalaca.

