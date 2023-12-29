During her pregnancy, Melissa Klug shared several important moments with her followers on her social networks, until the arrival of her sixth daughter, the result of her romance with the soccer player Jesús Barco. Along these lines, the 'Blanca de Chucuito', who gave birth in the United States, received a visit from her children and they posed in some photos, but none of them showed the businesswoman with her partner, which sparked rumors that Both would be distanced. However, the showbiz figure decided to put an end to the speculation with a photograph of her entire family.

How did Melissa Klug and her children celebrate Christmas?

This year, Melissa Klug and her children spent Christmas away from Peru, as the businesswoman is living in the United States after giving birth to her last daughter, little Cayetana. On this special date, Samahara Lobatón's mother He did not stop sharing photos with his loved ones.

Melissa Klug and her children enjoyed it together. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

“May peace, joy and love take over your entire family this Christmas. Many blessings to all. Merry Christmas”, was the message he published. However, his followers were once again intrigued by the absence of Jesús Barco on this very special date.

Did Melissa Klug rule out problems with Jesús Barco?

It's been a month since Melissa Klug brought her sixth daughter into the world, the result of her current relationship. Therefore, the well-known local entertainment figure decided to celebrate with her entire family with a group photo, which she shared on her Instagram account. . But what caught the most attention was that, for the first time, Jesus Boat He posed next to his daughter's mother.

Melissa Klug, Jesús Barco and their first daughter together. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

“Happy first month, my Cayetana. My little family”says the caption of the photo in which Melissa Lobatón, Samahara Lobatón, Gianella Marquina, Adriano and Jeremy Farfán also appear. In this way, the couple also ruled out some type of distancing, as has been speculated on social networks for a couple of weeks.