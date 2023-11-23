Yesterday it was announced that Melissa Barrera, who co-starred Scream VI At the beginning of the year, she had been fired from the production of Scream VII after speaking about the conflict between Palestine and Israel. Although at the time the actress remained silent, has already issued a statement making its position on the matter clear.

Through his official Instagram account, Barrera condemned any act of violence, and noted that no organization or company is above freedom of expression. This is what he commented:

“First of all, I condemn anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hatred and prejudice of any kind against any group of people. As a proud Latina and Mexican, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and that is why I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues that matter to me and lend my voice to those who need it. Every person on this earth, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status, deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom. I believe that a group of people is NOT your leadership and that no governing body should be above criticism. I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence and for peaceful coexistence. I will continue to defend those who need it most and I will continue to advocate for peace and security; for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me.”

Originally, Barrera mentioned that he disagreed with the United States media, which has given favored coverage to Israel’s perspective, leaving Palestinian voices abandoned. This was not to the liking of the production company Spyglass, who immediately fired the Mexican actress. Along with this, it was also announced that Jenna Ortega, who also co-starred Scream VIand was planned to reprise her role in the new film in this series, has abandoned production, although his decision has more to do with other work commitments.

Until now, Spyglass has not issued a statement discussing its decisions., and considering the sensitivity of this topic, they probably won’t, at least not for the moment. On related topics, this is the reason why Jenna Ortega left Scream VII. Likewise, you can learn more about Barrera’s dismissal here.

Editor’s Note:

This is a very complicated case. While it is clear that the consensus in the United States is to support Israel, it is also true that there are multiple actors who have expressed their support for the Palestinian community and have called for a ceasefire. People like Mark Ruffalo and Jessica Chastain have made their positions clear, but they haven’t lost their jobs.

Via: Melissa Barrera