Mexican actress Melissa Barrera at the world premiere of ‘Scream VI’, at Lincoln Square in New York on March 6, 2023. ANGELA WEISS (AFP)

-What’s your favorite scary movie?

I don’t think I have one, but hereditary It’s my favorite of the last few years. When I was little, between 10 and 13 years old, I loved horror movies. And then I had a time in my life where I stopped seeing them. I don’t know if I became scarier or what, but I completely dropped the genre. I never imagined myself as an actress making horror movies.

The question answered by actress Melissa Barrera (Monterrey, 32 years old) may sound strange, but for a fan of the saga scream, It makes a lot of sense. It is a line that has been perpetuated in the imaginary of the horror genre, like the last words that the victims of the murderer of these films, known as ghost faceThey listen before something bad happens to them. In force since 1996, the popular American horror franchise, created by Wes Craven, has marked different generations in different decades. This is not the exception. The film has returned with a new installment, Scream VIin which the Mexican interpreter once again puts herself in the shoes of her character, Samantha Carpenter, to try to survive again the ravages of this well-known serial killer on the big screen.

Barrera, in this new film, follows up on the events of the fifth film, scream (2022), which was a kind of reboot of the saga. Scream VI immediately picks up what happened in Woodsboro. Sam (Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) are trying to put the trauma behind them and start new lives in New York, but the past isn’t buried and that leaves them once again having to face their demons, and the enemy that wants to destroy them. .

Actresses Melissa Barrera (left) and Jenna Ortega (right) play Sam and Tara Carpenter in ‘Scream VI’. Philippe Bosse (AP)

She says that when she was chosen for the previous installment, she had to start studying the first four installments, in addition to the fact that the directors gave her a list of horror movies to inspire her. “I fell in love with the genre again. Now I’m a horror fan again, ”she tells EL PAÍS through a phone call.

With this new film, for many fans, Samantha Carpenter follows in the footsteps and legacy of the other protagonists and survivors of the franchise, such as Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, played by Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in the five previous films, respectively, and becomes part of the so-called scream queens, which refers to an actress who becomes a benchmark of the genre. Within this distinction are interpreters such as Campbell and Cox themselves, as well as legends such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh, among others.

“It is an honor, because that title for me is something that you have to earn. Something that the public has to grant you. Personally, I feel that I still have a ways to go, but I really appreciate the gesture. I really admire everyone scream queens [reinas del grito] iconic, including Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, who are legendary,” says Barrera.

The killer known as ‘Ghostface’ in a still from ‘Scream VI’. Photo Credit: Philippe Bossé (AP)

screamdespite having touches of humor and parody of the serial killer genre, is a saga that deals with trauma and decisions from the past. For Barrera it was a challenge as an actress to face the duality of her character, due to the internal battle that Sam has with light and darkness, which she has dragged on since the previous installment. “Getting into those mental conflicts is difficult, but they are challenges that are welcome for me. It makes the character more layered and feels more human. Everything in the movie feels more dangerous. The chase sequences are more intense along with the energy of New York. Everything in the film is rising in tone and is much more brutal than before,” she explains.

Barrera became known in 2011 at the reality Mexican The academy —a singing contest for new talents—, and from that participation the doors began to open. First in productions in Mexico. In soap operas like Always yours Acapulco (2014), his first leading role, or Netflix series like crows club, in which she played Isabel Cantú during the third season. Once she made the leap to Los Angeles, USA, she began to land other leading roles in series like Life (2018-2020) and Keep breathing (2022), the latter also from the study of the great N.

However, the moment that marked a before and after in the life of the actress and singer, who at the age of 18 went to study at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, was in 2019, when she got a starring in in the heights, a musical for the cinema that adapts the Broadway play by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now, in 2023, three of his talents and passions, dance, singing and acting, come together again to Carmena film based on the opera by George Bizet, in which he shares the leading role with the Irish actor Paul Mescal, a recent Oscar nominee for aftersun. The film, which still does not have a distributor in Mexico, opens on April 21 in New York and Los Angeles; and in May in the rest of the United States.

The Mexican actress Melissa Barrera and the Irish actor Paul Mescal in a still from ‘Carmen’. Sony Pictures Classics

“The film is visually like a poem. It is a film that is basically told through dance. Music, acting and dancing are three disciplines that fill me up a lot and I am always looking for projects that allow me to combine them. I studied musical theater and it’s what I wanted to dedicate myself to and now I found another medium where I can explore that and continue. in the heights it was more of a Broadway type musical. Carmen it’s something else entirely. I like to look for projects that feel like they are breaking the barriers of a genre, ”she complements.

The actress moves between large productions and lower budget. She also has the premiere of All The World is Sleeping this coming March 17 also in the US. Ryan Lancen’s film, according to Barrera, was the first role for which he auditioned and obtained in northern lands, which tells the story of Chama, who is fighting for his own life and that of their loved ones. She is a mother from New Mexico who sinks deeper into her addiction as she struggles to surface for her daughter. “It is a very difficult story to see and I want to honor the women who have gone through this situation, especially the seven who shared their story for the writing of the script, which I fell in love with,” says the royal actress.

When Barrera was part of The academy, she was eliminated at the concert 13 of the 18 it takes to win the contest. However, she is a firm believer that life does not end and that it is never too late to pursue a dream regardless of age. “I am very grateful to my inner child, that she never stopped dreaming. That she pushed me to fight and take risks. I never stop learning and knocking on doors. I feel very fortunate for everything I have done since I started with the theater in Monterrey until now, promoting Scream. I hardly feel that I am beginning, that is, I feel that the good is hardly coming ”, he concludes.

