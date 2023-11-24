An earthquake shook Hollywood after Mexican actress Melissa Barrera, star of the horror saga, ‘Scream’, was fired for sharing her position in favor of Palestine in its conflict with Israel on her social networks. The artist’s comments were considered “anti-Semitic” by Spyglass, the studio in charge of the Ghostface film.

“Spyglass’s position is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or hate speech in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, distortion of the Holocaust, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line of hate speech. hate,” says the production company’s statement condemning the opinion expressed by Barrera, who played Sam Carpenter in ‘Scream V’2022, and ‘Scream VI’of this year.

YOU CAN SEE: Jenna Ortega leaves ‘Scream 7’ after the dismissal of Melissa Barrera: know the reason for her resignation

What did Melissa Barrera say after being fired from the movie ‘Scream VII’?

The 33-year-old actress born in Monterrey, Melissa Barrera, broke her silence after being removed from the main cast of the film ‘Scream VII’.

“First of all, I condemn anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. “I condemn hatred and prejudice of any kind against any group of people,” the first paragraph reads. “As a proud Latina and Mexican, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and that is why I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues that matter to me and lend my voice to those in need,” she expressed. .

“Every person on this Earth… deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom. I believe that a group of people is not her leadership and that no government body should be above criticism,” she mentioned, also referring to the fact that she will not remain silent when she sees an act of injustice.

“I pray day and night that there are no more deaths, that there is no more violence and that there is peaceful coexistence. I will continue to speak for those who need it most and I will continue to advocate for peace and security, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me”, he remarked.

Post by Melissa Barrera on Instagram after being fired from the movie ‘Scream VII’. Photo: Instagram.

What was the comment that led to Melissa Barrera’s dismissal?

“Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, without electricity or water… People have learned nothing from our stories. And, just like our stories, people continue to silently watch it all happen. This is genocide and ethnic cleansing,” she wrote on her official Instagram account about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Barrera will no longer be Sam Carpenter: what is known about her silent dismissal from ‘Scream VII’?

Did ‘Scream VII’ Co-Star Jenna Ortega Resign in Solidarity with Melissa Barrera?

At first it seemed that the famous actress Jenna Ortega, who was going to be the co-star in ‘Scream VII’, had resigned from the film saga due to the dismissal of Melissa Barrera. However, according to North American media, the departure of the Merlina Adams interpreter was due to problems in her film schedule, since she had to record pending scenes for the film ‘Beetlejuice 2’ and the second season of ‘Merlina’.

Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera were the protagonists in ‘Scream VI’, achieving resounding success. Photo: Paramount Pictures.

#Melissa #Barrera #harsh #message #removed #Scream #VII #Silence #option