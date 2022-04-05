Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda they didn’t expect netizens to follow in their footsteps. This time, the couple was captured visiting the popular Coney Park entertainment center in San Miguel with the little daughter of ‘Meli’ and ‘Gato’ Cuba.

The images, which belong to April 3, were shared on the morning of this April 4 by the portal “Instarándula”, which is led by the journalist Samuel Suárez. in the stories of Instagram from the portal, various clips were shown that recorded the couple; However, a peculiar detail of the output caught the attention of the users and it was that a netizen showed the precise moment in which Melissa paid the bills.

User affirms that Melissa covered all the expenses of leaving with Anthony

“ Right now Melissa Paredes and her ‘Gato’ in Coney Park in San Miguel, she pays for everything ”, wrote the young woman in the video she shared with ‘Samu’ from “Instarándula”.

Given this revelation, the entertainment journalist took the opportunity to comment on the following: “Fry the ‘ratuja’ to record Melissa in the box. All the ‘ratujas’ united will never miss a gossip”.

Melissa rules out having 4 children with the ‘Cat’ activator

It was the same night that Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda left the amusement park in San Miguel that the dancer showed on his social networks that he was quite tired from his family day.

“ It feels? So is. Do you want family life? So is. He is dead. He can’t handle being him anymore. Do you want children? So is ”, Melissa rebuked her partner. After that. Anthony replied, “I want four (children).” To which ‘Meli’ only managed to say: “Oh, no, no, no!”, between laughs.

Melissa Paredes reflects on her life

The actress continues to be calm with the new life she leads with the dancer Anthony Aranda after an abrupt separation with Rodrigo Cuba. Through her social networks, she said that some things are no longer the same. “It’s amazing how some things change your life, but you always get the best, the most beautiful, right? And we enjoyed a lot. Today I really felt super tired, I don’t know why. On top of that, we have birthdays tomorrow. You can imagine, but tomorrow we are active again (…). The ‘Antino’ is that he can no longer with her life. Ay ay ay! Oh well. Such is family life. There is no other, ”she expressed.