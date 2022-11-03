The reconciliation of parents who have had Melissa Paredes Y Rodrigo Cuba It has caused the closest environment of both to germinate a warm relationship with the protagonists of this disrupted story.

Such is the case of Melissa and Ale Venturo, partner of ‘Gato’ Cuba, who in recent weeks has been present at family celebrations with his ex-partner in honor of the birth of their daughter in common.

They have also surprised netizens with the multiple interactions they have shown on social networks. With this they have shown that the fights and public confrontations were in the past.

What did Melissa Paredes say about Ale Venturo?

Given the presumed friendship that would be forged between the pair, Melissa Paredes was consulted by the union that she has been sowing with the businesswoman.

“All good with Ale. In fact, we are women and moms. As moms we follow each other. I love her daughter. She looks beautiful to me. Beyond the fact that Ale is Rodrigo’s partner, I see her as a mother, and that’s where our affinity goes “, Melissa Paredes declared to GV Producciones.

Melissa Paredes, Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: Composition/Melissa Paredes/Ale Venturo/Instagram

Are Melissa Paredes and Ale Venturo friends?

Melissa Paredes was approached by the “Amor y Fuego” cameras when she was about to enter the facilities of América TV. There she was consulted about the ostentatious theme party that she organized for her daughter for her birthday and also because of her relationship with Ale Venturo.

“Is it your pinky?” asked the reporter. Faced with this question, the model responded with laughter: “All good.”