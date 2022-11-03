Looks like they’re friends now. Melissa Paredes made startling revelations about her current relationship with Rodrigo Cuba. The ex-partner went through everything: an ampay, media fights and a legal battle for the custody of her daughter.

However, now the situation has improved a lot, to the point that the two have been seen next to their little girl.

Melissa Paredes also referred to Ale Venturo

In a recent interview of the model, broadcast by different media, Melissa Paredes I speak of Ale Venturo and made it known that they are close, since they have the affinity of being mothers.

On Rodrigo CubaHe stressed that they have a very good relationship. This was evidenced when they celebrated her daughter’s birthday with their current partners.

Melissa Paredes and Ale Venturo have a cordial relationship. Photo: composition/ capture by Willax/ Ale Venturo/ Instagram

Melissa Paredes on Rodrigo Cuba: “We had a great time”

“Yes, we had a great time. We are going to be parents all our lives and, as I have already said, we have both decided to continue as parents, without being afraid of the things that people say”, were the words of Melissa Paredes.

“I think this is what played against us both and we have realized that we are the parents and we are the ones who want the best for our girl,” he said.