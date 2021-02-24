Large encyclopedias, atlases in numerous volumes of the fauna and flora of the world, thick books dedicated to the history of humanity, the “Encarta” on CD for the PC … With Google at our fingertips or voice, the compendia and manuals in paper on the “great issues” of humanity were in disuse. However, knowledge of the geography of the female body was historically limited, and although the “field of study” of this is in the body itself, within reach, they were necessary years and cultural battles so that women can appropriate their bodies, exercising sovereignty over themselves. V. Science for an intimate geography without myths (Planet) is a loving “manual” in which the gynecologist Melisa Pereyra (@gineconline on Instagram) rips from the uterus and explains the intimate anatomy in a clear and straightforward way.

“It is a book designed for anyone who is seeking to initiate a process of self-knowledge and self-management of their own sexual and reproductive health can read it. With VWe play with words and come to the conclusion that it is an agenerational book, that is to say that, no matter how old you are, reading it will nourish you. Vaginnials is the name that we gave to call this timeless generation that seeks serious, safe knowledge, based on scientific support, but explained so that any of us can know about women’s health “, says Melisa to Clarion about his first book.

– The Vagina Bible, by Jen Gunter, one of the most famous gynecologists in the world, became a best seller. Could we say that the book is our “National Vagina Bible”?

– Absolutely: Science for an intimate geography without myths It is the ABC of what each of the people who live on earth have to know about their body, to understand the processes that all women go through, anticipate those that will come and have the tools they need to be able to act , choose and decide with knowledge, responsibility and, above all else, the peace of mind of knowing that what you are doing is right, and you are doing well.

– And if we talk about “bible” or “manual”, what would you say are the aspects in which more information is lacking?

– It is basic and somewhat contradictory that it is not known what is anatomical, because we have access to a mirror and you don’t need an atlas to look at yourself. I think this is one of the main ignorance, and it is a pity, because from there other doubts arise. And you have it at your fingertips! Perhaps you look and do not understand what you are seeing, but the first step is within your own environment and is not done. I think it is a silence that has dragged on for many years: It is historical that women do not look at each other. There is a major blockage.

At the information level, the anatomical and also everything that is the female cycle (which begins and ends and that is why it is called a cycle), that as life progresses, it is fulfilled in different ways and there are main points that have to be known.

– On Instagram you developed a personal style, which not only informs, but also attracts attention and even includes poetry …

– I was always passionate about writing; Far from the literary technicality, writing was for me always a channel that allowed me to express and release emotions. When, from one moment to the next, I began, without realizing it, to write about topics that I had studied for years regarding women’s health (gynecology and obstetrics), the impact was incredible. Women learned about their bodies through a technique never before experienced. Speaking of menstrual flow, vaginal infections and so on, through stories, poetry, I noticed a great adherence, and the impact was beautiful. They liked to read about topics that had never been spoken to them before and, as if that were not enough, in addition to reading, they learned, they rediscovered themselves, and @gineconline became a rather unique space.

– In 2019 you did a live Pap smear on Instagram. Because you did? How did it turn out?

– It was with the comedian Connie Ballarini, which had the idea of ​​making and transmitting the PAP. And it was great, because one works on this, but a lot of girls lose their fear when they see a girl who is relaxed, talking and laughing. And see it live uncontract everything.

Many people do not do it out of fear, because they do not know what it is like or they tell them it hurts, or because they had a bad experience and they stay with it. Y PAP is a basic and fundamental control!

– What do you think are the main mistakes when talking about our gynecological health?

– Depersonalize people, in this case, women. Gynecological health encompasses a whole, from head to toe, it is not just the vulva / vagina, symptoms and menstruation. Gynecology is a lifestyle and everyone chooses how to live it, but we should all achieve it with a common denominator: with knowledge, awareness and freedom. I always try to convey that when we talk about Liberty, the best decisions are made when we really know what we are choosing between and why.

– Throughout the book, various topics are integrated – and not segregated – in the general chapters (for example, menstruation in trans children is discussed in the section on adolescence), which at the same time naturalizes this reality, not excluding it in a separate chapter. Is there a work around this?

– This topic and others must be approached with total ease in the stage of life that corresponds to it. The issue of gender identity, and related issues, it is very important that they be addressed in the critical stage of life such as adolescence, where we begin to identify ourselves already self-perceive unique, individual beings and – I will not tire of saying it – free. And in order for us to really achieve a free society, the issues must be addressed at the right time and with total ease, without any “sections”.

– In 2019 you wrote a letter to Amalia Granata for her position on the legalization of voluntary termination of pregnancy that went viral. What experiences marked you personally / professionally?

– As a health professional, I have always maintained an objective position regarding this social problem that has been going through us for many years. Personally, I was completely unaware of the reality that women went through during our reproductive and later ages. I was trained in a private and catholic school, that until the last years we were all women: we lived in an unreal world. When I entered the University of Buenos Aires, I was faced with a totally unknown world, in which I happily grew up and matured by leaps and bounds.

But entering the residence hall to train as a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics showed me a reality that still impacts me. It impacts the educational, social and economic vacuum, it impacts the silence, the violence and the loneliness with which many women live. Unplanned pregnancies, lack of access to contraceptive methods, ignorance of their use, gender violence … Everything impacts me from the depths of my being and, above all else, it hurts me that even many persons refuse to see a reality that we have it in front of our eyes. For my part, I work daily to contribute a grain of sand in this desert of misinformation, inequality and social and cultural blindness.

– Why don’t we femininity talk about our bodies? What things have changed in these last decades / years regarding what women know about ourselves?

– Woman was never seen as a whole; for years we were silenced and delegated, forced to give pleasure and not to receive it or self-perceive it. Everything that had to do with ourselves, or what was private, was a bad word, it was bad and it was punished.

Today we are facing a revolution of the bodies: women demand knowledge, they no longer ask for permission to perceive themselves and talk about what they feel and the processes they are going through. Like any process of change, balance is still being sought, but I have no doubt that this is the way.

