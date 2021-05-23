W.hat could the wife of a man with $ 146 billion wish for? In the case of Melinda Gates, the answer was once this: Nobody leaves the kitchen until Mom leaves the kitchen. She no longer felt like standing alone after dinner, clearing the table, cleaning and washing the plates while her husband and three children made themselves comfortable. There were also fights over the domestic division of responsibilities in the family of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Maja Brankovic Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, responsible for “Der Volkswirt”.

Today the children are all of legal age, and the youngest daughter will soon be moving out. Dinner together have become rarer. There are hardly any plates left to wash. And Melinda Gates wants a divorce. According to her official divorce petition, her marriage was “incurably broken” and was dated May 3rd. “We no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” said Bill and Melinda a day later on their social media channels. The divorce from Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott two years ago already showed that money alone does not make couples happy. Even so, the news struck like lightning.