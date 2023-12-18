Today's capitalism welcomes setbacks in rights on a global scale. A reactionary tension that Melinda Cooper (Sydney, Australia, 52 years old), professor of Sociology at the University of her hometown, relates to the historical alliance between neoliberals and conservatives. This fusion of the principles formulated by the Chicago School with religious puritanism already brought Ronald Reagan to power in the eighties, and since then it has only become stronger, until it crystallized in the agendas of Trumpism and the supporters of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. or now from Javier Milei in Argentina. The researcher has presented in Madrid and Barcelona family values (Dream Dealers), a political genealogy that goes back to the first coincidences between traditionalism and the champions of economic deregulation: defense of marriage and antifeminism. The fire that is devouring America.

More information

Ask. How has the American right changed since Donald Trump's victory?

Answer. We are witnessing a radicalization of the postulates that for the first time have a place in the majority current of the Republican Party. Inspired by Southern tradition, hostility toward the State even involves taking up arms, as seen in the 2021 assault on the Capitol. A resurgence of white racism and misogyny that has even led to the repeal of federal abortion protection.

Q. You say that the refusal of some Republican congressmen to raise the debt ceiling is part of that same attempt at destabilization, although there was finally an agreement in May to avoid economic collapse.

R. These congressmen see abortion and the federal debt as symptoms of the same original sin. They argue that the dissolution of the family has forced them to pay for issues in the private sphere such as healthcare or education, and they seek to accelerate the arrival of divine punishment.

Q. It's not just the extreme right that wants to limit women's rights. In his essay he analyzes Bill Clinton's role in this regard.

R. Clinton's 1996 welfare reform created a special appropriation to fund marriage promotion programs. He allocated millions of dollars to States capable of reducing the abortion rate and, at the same time, the births of illegitimate children.

Q. Are American liberals as committed to family as conservatives?

R. Yes, although for different reasons. Some promote abstinence and monogamy, others tell women that they must bear the economic cost of deviating from marriage.

Q. What is it referring to?

R. There is a long tradition in Anglo-Saxon countries of locating the parents of children receiving social assistance. Instead of paying the benefit directly, the State finances the search for men unrelated to the mother who requests this help. It is inefficient, but this is how women are told that their economic security comes exclusively from marriage.

Q. Are progressives effective in countering these ideas?

R. They debate them, they oppose scientific arguments, but they need a global and proactive vision, beyond always going against. Throughout history the left has emerged as a lighthouse only when it had its own project. I sensed something similar to that in the Bernie Sanders campaign during the Democratic primaries, but then it dissipated. Iran and Poland, where feminists have dedicated great efforts to confronting the religious right, offer important lessons to the Western left to contest family policies, both on the liberal and conservative fronts.

Melinda Cooper, during the interview on November 30, at the Faculty of the Complutense University of Madrid. Claudio Alvarez

Q. There is also a left that claims those family values.

R. The idea that resistance to capitalism needs some type of anchoring in the family seems dangerous to me, as if they were two antagonistic concepts. I maintain that from a historical point of view there has never been pure economic liberalism. Although they seek absolute freedom of the individual, liberals have carried out policies to protect the family. It is their alternative to the same welfare state that they want to dismantle.

Q. Most of your research activity has focused on the United States. Why?

R. People often talk about the English-speaking world, but the United States has nothing to do with Australian politics, I find it an exotic and fascinating country. What happens there has implications for the rest of the world, it is a laboratory of ideas. Look at Milei.

Q. He is just as hyperbolic as Trump.

R. Yes, but people identify with them. It would be necessary to analyze the psychological implications that this has. Theodor Adorno [filósofo alemán] He developed the concept of the little big man. He is a leader who projects a certain image of omnipotence, but at the same time he is close.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_