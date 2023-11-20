Melinda has designed a cable car for transporting apples that will help reduce the environmental impact

Melinda announced a new project in collaboration with the Val di Non Consortium to reduce the road transport of goods with a solution with a lower environmental impact. The idea is to use a cable car for the transport of apples. The company won the tender for the development of food logistics and ranked second out of a total of 100 proposals that will access the funds of the Pnrr.



Melinda’s project benefits from a non-repayable contribution of over 4 million euros to cover 40% of the total expense of 10 million euros to build the plant. The cable car will depart from the Predaia factory and arrive at the Rio Maggiore mine in Val di Non, where the apples are stored in underground cells after a journey of another 430 meters inside a tunnel.

It is estimated that in 2024 this system will allow the transport of 40 thousand tons of apples, avoiding 12 thousand kilometers per year for wheel logistics. “A great challenge, I must say – commented the Minister of Agriculture on the sidelines of the presentation of the project, Francesco Lollobrigida – which sees the ministry as the protagonist of an investment in a very important company, such as Melindawhich presented an innovative project because it brings together an element, that of the production of quality apples, established throughout the world, and tries to address the issue of environmental sustainability in the most correct way”.

“This result – he told Ansa Ernesto Seppi, president of Melinda – is an extraordinary recognition for all consortium members. An award for the planning that we have been able to implement.”

