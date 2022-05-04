Anti-mafia: CSM appoints Melillo as national prosecutor

AND’ Giovanni Melillo the new national prosecutor anti-mafia And anti Terrorism. The plenum of the Csm by majority. There was no need for a ballot, as was assumed on the eve.

Melillo new national anti-mafia prosecutor: 13 votes against 7 for Nicola Gratteri

Melillocurrent chief prosecutor in Naples, got the better of the other candidates with 13 votes in favor: the head of the Catanzaro prosecutor’s office Nicola Gratteri (to which 7 preferences went) and the prosecutor added to the National Anti-Mafia Directorate Giovanni Russo (5 votes cast in his favor).

Giovanni Melillo took the place of Federico Cafiero De Rahoretired since last February.

Melillo new national anti-mafia prosecutor, who voted for him

The togates of Unicost and of Areathe president and the attorney general of the Cassation, Pietro Curzio and Giovanni Salviand the laity Benedetti, Donate yourself And Cerabona.

Giovanni Melillo, who is the new anti-mafia prosecutor

In the judiciary since 1985, Melillo began his career as a praetor at the district court of Barra and, later, in 1989, at the court of Naples. From 1991 to ’99 she worked as pm to Naples, while between 1999 and 2001 he was out of office at the presidency of the Republic. In March 2001 he then moved to DNA as prosecutor, while from 2009 to 2014 he served as assistant prosecutor in Naples. And again: from 2014 to 2017 he was out of role at the Ministry of Justice to carry out the post of Head of Cabinet of the then Keeper of Seals Andrea Orlando. Re-entered in judiciaryMelillo has been for a while substitute pg in Romebefore taking office, in August 2017, in Naples as chief prosecutor, a top position he has held to date.

Read also:

Polls: the Democratic Party, by reabsorbing Art.1, exceeds FdI and becomes the first party

Lombardia 2023: Sala disappears, Cottarelli opens. But it is quarrel between M5S and Action

Lavrov case in Zona Bianca, Brindisi: “I would do it again immediately: it’s my job”

Pope: “I want to go to Moscow to meet Putin. A little provoked by NATO”

Bonus of 200 euros per person. Single-income households are discriminated against

Perrino at 2 pm: “I support the Police: we give them the appropriate means”

Johnson in the Ukrainian Parliament promises 355 million in military aid. VIDEO

BPER Banca, call for tenders for educational projects aimed at young people

CDP Immobiliare, inauguration of a social housing for inclusion

Re-Party-Amo, Intesa Sanpaolo and Jova Beach Party together for the environment