Dhe Gaza war is dividing the only Spanish city with a Muslim majority. Until the terrorist attack by Hamas, the 84,000 residents of the North African exclave of Melilla lived together peacefully: Muslims, Christians, Hindus and a good thousand Jews. But the Middle East conflict casts its long shadow on the European outpost behind the high border fence with Morocco.

Hans-Christian Rößler Political correspondent for the Iberian Peninsula and the Maghreb based in Madrid; previously correspondent in Israel.

Calls for a boycott have been circulating on social networks since the end of November. In protest against the “Israeli genocide”, citizens should avoid the twenty shops owned by Jewish businessmen. Dozens of Facebook profiles distributed a list with their names, addresses and sometimes even photos.