Nine out of nine at the WiZink Center. Movistar Estudiantes remains unbeatable at home (the only undefeated player in the LEB Oro) after beating Melilla (76-66), who arrived at the Madrid fief very touched in his inner game. Without Barro or De Thay, Arturo Álvarez’s men played very limited in the area and with a very short rotation (10 players) against a rival that drowned them with constant pressure and at a very high level. Pulling legs and constant changes. The schoolboys are second in the table: Granada is first with one more game, the same victories (14), but one more defeat (4 by 3).

Estu pulled a trap duel, for the day, on a Wednesday and with only 2,431 spectators in the stands of a Palace that is very soulless and cold like that. And also because of the defeat in Lleida, which left another opportunity to escape in the standings unfinished. It was noted out. Well, as usual: their rivals usually start with one more gear and Melilla was no exception. 2-8 to start with Álex Llorca who dominated with 7 of her 11 points in the first quarter. Larsen replied, but the Melillans gave another lunge (17-25) before being overwhelmed by their enemy.

The triple and Larsen

Pressure and precision of a surgeon in the launch from the triple. Something that did not happen in Lleida: in Catalonia it was 10/34; this Thursday, a 9/17. 29.4% vs. 52.9%. Almost nothing. Beiran, twice, and Dee holed out from the perimeter and the partial to close the second period was devastating, 20-4 for 37-29 at halftime. Melilla was still alive due to the ten losses of Estudiantes… something they fixed in the second half with only two more. And when the outer roads were closed, the inner ones arrived. Felipe dos Anjos did damage (13 goals) as well as a colossal Larsen: 18 points and 6 rebounds for a PIR of 27. the best of the match. The interior casualties, remember.

Those of Arturo Álvarez did not throw the duel. Despite the disadvantage reaching +16 (58-42, minute 28), they did not give up. They had everything against them and even so, they continued to advance thanks to Rakocevic (16 points, 4/5 of three). Also from the local oversights, from his mistakes and the subsequent poor defensive transition, which gave air to the race to get to just 8 (70-62) with three minutes to go. The schoolboys knew how to close the duel against a rival who fearfully watches the descent. Another one and now it’s time for Palma.