The ferry company, FRS, will reopen its Motril-Melilla service on the 5th of March, operating on Mondays, Fridays ad Sundays.

The company will be using its fast ferry, Jet fare, which will make the crossing in four and a half hours.

FRS began operating this route in July 2018 but had to suspend the service in March 2020 when the Lockdown came into being, stopping all passenger traffic in and out of the country.

The car ferry can carry 777 passengers and 175 vehicles, even with special anti-Covid-19 measures in place.

The sailing schedule is as follows: leaving Melilla Fridays at 16.00h and Mondays at 07.30h. Motril departures are Fridays at 08.30h and Sundays at 18.30h.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)