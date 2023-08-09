Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 01:19



Melilla has felt two earthquakes with a force greater than 3.5 degrees on the Richter scale in just 24 hours, both with their epicenter in the neighboring Moroccan town of Anoual, located 87 kilometers away.

As reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the first earthquake took place at 10:57 p.m. on Monday of 3.6 degrees and had an “Intensity III”, a slight tremor, “perceived inside the houses, while an intensity IV would be a moderate one, in which the hanging objects oscillate visibly».

The second earthquake with enough force to be felt in the Spanish city in North Africa, of the various aftershocks that have originated on this day, took place this Tuesday at 7:12 p.m., with a force of 3.6 and also «sense» in the homes of Melilla.

This succession of earthquakes, however, have not caused material damage or caused calls to the emergency service for citizen assistance, the well-known number 112.

The tremors, however, have caused comments and calls for attention from citizens through social networks, commenting on these shakes in a city where tremors are common due to the incidence of the fault located on it. the Alboran Sea, about 100 kilometers from Melilla.

More than 7,000 earthquakes in Alborán



According to the IGN, dependent on the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda of Spain, from April 1, 2021, until the end of 2022, the IGN calculated a total of 7,059 earthquakes in the Alborán area, of which 275 have been felt by the population.

The two largest registered in that period of time by the IGN were those that occurred on 08/28/2021 of Mw 5.1 and on 05/20/2022 of Mw 5.3. These earthquakes were widely felt in Melilla with maximum intensity of IV and IV-V respectively, and also in numerous locations on the coast of Malaga, Granada and Almería.