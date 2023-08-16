Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to provide federal support to the authorities of Dagestan after the explosion at a gas station (gas station) in Makhachkala. On Wednesday, August 16, the head of the republic, Sergei Melikov, told reporters.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich spoke warmly about Dagestan, that the people of Dagestan are in solidarity, people help and support each other, which is typical for our republic. Of course, I asked how we need help in terms of making federal decisions and offered to use these support measures,” Melikov said.

According to the head of the republic, Putin listened carefully to the report on the circumstances of the fatal accident and its alleged causes, and also expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Melikov also stressed that he received about 200 telegrams from the authorities with words of support and offers of assistance.

He also added that the Emergency Operations Headquarters in Makhachkala carried out priority measures to eliminate the consequences of the explosion, and today the situation has stabilized.

An explosion and fire at a gas station in the suburbs of Makhachkala occurred on the evening of August 14. The total fire area after the explosion was 500 square meters. m. The cause of the fatal accident could be a car on fire, which was in a car service near the gas station, a source told Izvestia.

According to the latest data, the death toll is 35 people. As of August 15, 65 people remain in hospitals. In addition, 400 buildings received various degrees of destruction.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of the state of emergency under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers, which negligently entailed the death of two or more persons”).

Sergey Pobedonostsev, head of security systems projects, told Izvestia on August 16 that a number of violations were observed at the gas station, which is confirmed by a video from the scene.