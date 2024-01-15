In a market increasingly rich in products and competitors such as that of audio devicesthey make their entrance Meliconi Speak Clear, of Over Ear headphones with a fairly reasonable price and best quality. After having tested them both through calls and listening to music, we are ready to have our say on this product.

Starting from the packaging, the Meliconi Speak Clear are proposed with minimalist, functional and above all plastic-free packaging. Inside the package made of a light cardboard and slightly larger than the headphones, we find the latter, the instructions and an excellent travel baggray in color with lace closure and short USB type-C charging cable.

Wanting to make a note on the packaging, we can only say that the cardboard that composes it is really too lighta factor which on the one hand helps the product to be “greener”, on the other means that if the package is not handled with care, the product inside risks being damaged.

The Meliconi Speak Clear are presented with a very solid basic structure and strong, elegant lines which make them captivating at first glance. The over ear auricles are composed of leather-likesoft to the touch and present high mobility, while the adjustable headband fits comfortably on the head without causing any discomfort. Even visually these headphones do their part, as simple as they are functional.

The commands relating to ignition, activation of the ANC functionmicrophone and volume control, as well as the inputs 3.5mm jack and USB type C for charging, are located in the lower part of the pavilion, quick and conveniently accessible even without having to remove the cap from your head.

Meliconi Speak Clear: functionality and performance

In practice, the new Meliconi Speak Clear they exceeded our expectations. Let's start from the Bluetooth connection, strong of technology 5.3which ensures stable connections and device compatibility Android and iOS. During all the sessions of use, not a single time did it happen to us that, while remaining in the right range (Bluetooth standard), the signal failed.

We were very surprised on the quality of the noise canceling function (ANC). By taking the Meliconi Speak Clear with us and using them even in more crowded places, thanks to this function the sound quality, both when listening to music and calls, has not diminished in quality. Speaking of on-call performance, The microphone is also excellent. When questioned on the issue, the interlocutors always confirmed that they heard our voice very clearly.

The Meliconi Speak Clear they also shine when listening to music. The quality of these headphones is truly excellent, both in the management of the bass, deep and clean with every type of musical genre, and of the medium/high sounds, with the maximum volume achievable it is higher than average. These features, also combined with a battery life that it stands at approximately 36 hours and always optimal comfort even during long sessions, makes the Speak Clear an excellent choice for those who love listening to music.

The device charges via USB Type-C cable supplied in the package, although to tell the truth the latter turns out to be extremely shortwhile a full charge of the headphones will take about an hour and a half, not bad when compared to their duration.

Below we report the characteristics from the Meliconi Speak Clear and briefly its main characteristics: