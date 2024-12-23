The Spanish hotel chain Meliá Hotels International and the Argentine group Mirgor have reached an agreement to develop a five-star hotel in the southernmost city in the world, Ushuaiawhich will operate under the luxury brand Gran Meliá. This project, which will be the cherry on top of Meliá’s growth plans in Argentina, involves an investment of more than 50 million dollars and is scheduled to begin operations in 2028.

The establishment will have 200 roomstwo restaurants, a bar and a lobby baras well as an auditorium with capacity for 800 people. It will also have indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, a gym, a gazebo and a winter garden.

The initiative aims strengthen the region’s tourism infrastructurewith special emphasis on the corporate and cultural segments. It is estimated that it will generate around 200 direct jobs and foster a network of local suppliers to meet the hotel’s demand for goods and services.

According to José Luis Alonso, CEO of Grupo Mirgor, the project was developed with a collaborative approach, and the participation of Meliá Hotels International marks a milestone in this initiative. For his part, Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, president and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, highlighted the potential of luxury brands in Argentina and expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with Mirgor, a company with more than 40 years of experience in Tierra del Fuego.

The governor of Tierra del Fuego, Gustavo Melella, stressed the importance of this private investment for the province, highlighting its contribution to tourism and the economic diversification of the region.

This will be the southernmost hotel of the Meliá group in the world and joins the four establishments that the chain already operates in Argentina, including the Gran Meliá Iguazú, recognized as the best hotel in the country by the World Travel Awards for three consecutive years.

Second opening planned in Argentina

In parallel, Meliá Hotels International is advancing with another project in Argentina under its INNSiDE by Meliá brand. The new hotel, called INNSiDE La Reserva Costa del Este, will be located in the coastal town of Costa del Este and will have 88 rooms and 60 residences. Its services will include restaurants, a swimming pool, spa, coworking spaces, meeting rooms and parking.

This project is developed in collaboration with the Almarena Groupa regular partner of Meliá in Argentina, and reinforces the relationship between both companies, which already work together on two hotels in Buenos Aires. This establishment seeks to attract an audience that combines leisure and work, aligning with the brand’s expansion strategy lifestyle of Meliá in Latin America.

With the opening of the hotels in Ushuaia and Costa del Este, planned for the coming years, Meliá will add six hotels in Argentina. The Balearic chain currently operates three hotels in Buenos Aires and the Gran Meliá Iguazúrecognized as the best hotel in the country by World Travel Awards in 2024.