Meliá Hotels International have announced that they are bringing forward the opening of six “flagship” hotels in the Balearics. The company says that it is looking forward to the summer season on the islands “with optimism” and anticipates an upsurge in bookings from May, driven by the recovery of mobility, vaccination programs and the pent-up desire to travel.

The six hotels are the Meliá Calvia Beach and Hotel de Mar Gran Meliá in Majorca; the Meliá Cala Galdana and Sol Falcó in Minorca; and ME by Meliá and Sol Beach House in Ibiza. The first to open – on May 7 – will be the Meliá Cala Galdana on Minorca’s south coast, one of the company’s most popular hotels. On May 27, the Sol Falcó by the Son Xoriguer beach will open will an all-inclusive offer ideal for families.

In Mallorca, the Meliá Calvia Beach is scheduled to open on May 14. This is a hotel that “exemplifies the company’s commitment to the redevelopment of Magalluf, a resort in transformation that is consolidating its success. “The Rooftop Nine of the INNSiDE Calvia Beach hotel, a few meters away, will also open; this is a rooftop known for its hanging gardens.

On May 20, the Hotel de Mar in Illetes – an iconic adults-only complex – will open.

In Ibiza, the Sol Beach House and ME Ibiza will open on May 26 and 27 respectively. In the case of the ME Ibiza, this incorporates the kilometer zero Origens restaurant as well as the Italian Bianco Mare and spa with Thai treatments. The Sol Beach House in Santa Eulària des Riu has a new roof terrace with swimming pool, an area with Balinese beds and loungers and sea views.

The “Stay Safe with Meliá” program, certified by Bureau Veritas, guarantees Covid protection and security measures.