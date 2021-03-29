Murad Al-Youssef (Dubai) – The Lebanese artist Melhem Zain is currently in the UAE to record some of the works that will be included in his next album, which will carry the Arab identity of musical colors, as it will be presented alongside the well-known Lebanese color of the Egyptian, Gulf and Iraqi colors.

Melhem Zain will also record his voice in a dramatic lyric work for the series “350 Grams”, which will be presented next Ramadan, written, screenplay and dialogue of his club Al-Ahmar, directed by Muhammad Lotfi, and starring actors Abed Fahd, Karen Rizkallah and Saloum Haddad. Osama Rahbani executed the work and distributed it musically and all the series’ soundtrack.

Melhem finished recording a song of the Iraqi color, which he will release during the days of Eid al-Fitr as an expected first date for the song, and it will be titled “Goul Mushtaq”.