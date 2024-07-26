Mexico City.- Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, leader of the Sinaloa Party (PAS), elected federal deputy and former Rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), died after being shot tonight in Culiacán.

The attack against the elected federal deputy allegedly took place in La Presita, a community near Culiacán. After the attack, Melesio Cuén was transferred to a private clinic, where he died.

Rubén Rocha Moya, the Morena governor of the state, confirmed the death and called for a thorough investigation.

“I have been informed by the Secretary of @sspsinaloa1, General Gerardo Mérida, of the events that resulted in the death of Professor Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, former Rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa.

“I request that the Attorney General of the State carry out an immediate, diligent and objective investigation to fully clarify this reprehensible event that offends and hurts us as a society. I send my deepest condolences to her family and friends,” she posted on social media.

Sara Bruna Quiñónez, the Prosecutor of Sinaloa, also regretted the death of the former Rector caused by gunshots and confirmed that the agency under her charge began investigations to clarify the case.

“As the #SinaloaProsecutor’s Office, we have acted immediately by carrying out the investigative acts that will allow us to clarify this incident. We will be informing the society of Sinaloa in a timely and transparent manner about the progress of the investigation,” he shared on X.

“As the State Prosecutor of Sinaloa, I regret the events that led to the death of Mr. Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda and I reiterate my commitment to work in an objective, clear and precise manner in the investigations surrounding his murder,” he reiterated.

The attack occurred weeks after the attempted murder of Arnoldo Valle Leyva, director of Social Communication at the UAS, who was shot at the school’s facilities after being chased by armed men.