Sinaloa, Mexico.- The former rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, who was shot to death last Tuesday in Culiacán, was honored in the central building of that university.

Family and friends demanded justice from the authorities for the man who had won a federal seat for the Sinaloa Party (PAS).

“Before this community, the call is to move forward, and in the face of every adversity, every stone in the road, let us remember the figure of Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda and move forward,” said Robespierre Lizárraga at the tribute, which included an honor guard.

“Those bullets are not going to stop us,” shouted university students, amid white balloons and images of the politician and former Secretary of Health in the state.

“Cuén, Cuén, Cuén!” they chanted amidst applause and music from a Sinaloa band.

“Rocha out, Rocha out,” the students also shouted, referring to the Morena state governor Rubén Rocha.

The Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that the murder of Cuén Ojeda is related to the theft of the truck in which he was traveling: a 2024 Ford Raptor.

“According to the report from the Forensic Services Department, it was established that the victim, named Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, arrived with injuries to his legs after being shot by one of two subjects who arrived on a motorcycle and caught up with them at the aforementioned gas station,” the ministerial body said after the events.

As a candidate for federal deputy, Cuén had a National Guard escort, which was withdrawn on July 3.

Cuén’s body was taken to San Martín Funeral Park for cremation.

The politician was originally from Badiraguato.

Although a chemist by profession, he was active in local politics. He was rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (2005-2009) and mayor of Culiacán for the PRI (2011-2012).

In August 2012, after unsuccessfully seeking a seat under the Nueva Alianza banner, he founded the Sinaloense Party (PAS) from the civil association “Cuenta conmigo.”