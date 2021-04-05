Gonzalo Melero is back. The Levante midfielder suffered a serious muscle injury to the hamstrings of his right leg in mid-February, precisely in the first leg of the historic Copa del Rey semifinal in San Mamés, where he scored the granota goal, and has spent almost two months of low. Today he returned to work for the first time with the group in the face of the clash against Eibar.

Melero has missed the last nine Levante games since his injury. The Madrilenian, a vital player in Paco López’s schemes For his tireless work and his ability to finish, in fact he is the third highest scorer in LaLiga with four goals, he will have to get back into the rhythm of the competition after several weeks off.

The Silla technician is recovering troops for the final stage of the championship. Last week José Campaña joined the group and only Jorge Miramón and Nikola Vukcevic, with minor injuries, currently occupy an infirmary that at times has been to the brim.