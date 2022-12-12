Mexico.- Last weekend, Alicia Villarreal was one of the artists invited to the Nortex Festival that took place in Monterrey, Nuevo León, a very special moment due to the debut as a singer of his daughter, Melenie Carmona.

The 23-year-old girl debuted on stage with her mother and showed that she inherited all the talent and beauty from her, leaving everyone speechless before such an imposing personality that she has, singing to the rhythm of her mother’s songs.

Melenie Carmona offered an impeccable presentation in Monterrey and He showed his great talent on stagesurprising with an impressive resemblance modeling tight leather pants and a matching jacket that made her look like a queen.

Alicia Villarreal with a very proud look introduced her to her audience and revealed that it was she who encouraged her to introduce herself. Later, on social networks, the young woman shared her experience on stage with her mother, one of the great icons of Mexican music.

“Thank you mother for giving me this strength and security Even though it took me years to finally get up on stage, thank you for never pushing me and for always prioritizing what I felt was right at the time,” Melenie said.