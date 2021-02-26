Since Vicente Moreno replaced Óscar Melendo at halftime in the match against Las Palmas, which opened in 2021, the youth squad has hardly participated. 26 minutes against Castellón and four against Mallorca are his only appearances, with games already practically sentenced, in favorable situations on the scoreboard. Melendo has gone from playing 45.6% of the minutes in 2020 to doing it only 12% in 2021, a player who has become less due to the prominence that the coach is giving him.

The one from Sant Adrià, called to be an important player due to his exceptional preseason and because of the fit in Moreno’s system, is being the victim of the funnel that Espanyol has in attack, caused by the irruption of two other homegrown players who are gaining more prominence than expected at the beginning of the course. Both Javi Puado and Nico Melamed have become fixed for the Valencian coach with the entry of the year, and together with Adrián Embarba and Raúl de Tomás they form a practically immovable attack.

Nico Melamed has played 75% of the minutes this year, and in the last few he has already occupied the position of midfielder for Melendo. The young 19-year-old player brings more verticality to the team and goals, although he is always one of the footballers replaced by his physique and the circumstances of his demarcation. In fact, Melamed could already surpass Melendo in minutes this season in Gijón. While the first has already accumulated 842, the second has stalled at 897, with only four in this second round.

Quite the opposite of Puado, who has not only won a place but is indispensable even to play the 90 minutes, as has happened in the last three games. Even players like Nanny Dimata or Álvaro Vadillo have participated more than Melendo in the second round. The playmaker is also reunited with the coach who gave him the most confidence, both in the subsidiary and in the first team. David Gallego lined him up as a starter in his first four league games last season with Espanyol.

Melendo, who debuted in Primera in November 2016, is going through one of his most delicate moments. He went from playing 11 games with Quique Sánchez Flores in his first year to only start six of them in the 2017-18 campaign, and most of them with Gallego when he assumed the reins of the team in the last five days. Ruby, in 2018-19, he was the one who best understood his game and favored his contexts: Melendo played 32 games. This course, like the past, the player is going from more to less.