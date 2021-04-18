Just two weeks after an injury that initially seemed serious, as Vicente Moreno himself hinted in the Carlos Belmonte press room, Óscar Gil reappears in Espanyol’s call to face Almería this Monday, in a sort of finale for the virtual ascent to which Óscar Melendo, Lluís López and David López also sign up, reasonable doubts during the week, although it should be noted that there are 24 footballers who travel, so at least one will be discarded.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of April 18, 2021

In the case of Gil, who was replaced by Dídac Vilà against Leganés, the shoulder dislocation he finally suffered was not so serious, so only one game was lost. Melendo and Lluís did cause a loss for three days as a result of the ten days they had to be confined to their respective homes after contracting COVID-19. And, for his part, David López had to retire before time against Leganés after noticing discomfort in the hamstrings, so that his participation in the Mediterranean Games is not safe at all.

Who will not be in any way is Oier Olazabal, absent due to discomfort in a call that will have two substitute goalkeepers from Espanyol B, Ángel Fortuño and Joan García. Also Omar El Hilali will persist, right-handed side, but it falls from the same Ricard Pujol, present last week.

Thus, the complete list is made up of: Pedrosa, Cabrera, Calero, Lluís, Wu Lei, Fran Mérida, Puado, Darder, Raúl de Tomás, Diego López, Melendo, David López, Dídac, Dimata, Vadillo, Keidi Bare, Vargas, Embarba, Pol Lozano, Óscar Gil, Fortuño , Joan García, Nico Melamed and Omar El Hilali. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. on Monday.