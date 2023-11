Saturday, November 11, 2023, 9:17 p.m.



| Updated 9:39 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Melendi said in one scenario that his wife, Julia Nakamatsu, was pregnant and in another, that of the BEC of Barakaldo, he wanted to announce that she was giving birth and he was going to miss it. The Asturian singer, immersed in his ’20 Years Without’ tour…

This content is exclusive for subscribers