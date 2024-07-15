The La France Insoumise (LFI) party announced on Monday (15) the suspension of discussions with the country’s other left-wing parties to reach an agreement on a single candidate for prime minister on behalf of the New Popular Front (NFP) coalition, which was the most voted force in the elections to form a new National Assembly.

“For the moment, we will not participate in any further debate on the formation of a government,” said the group founded by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, which accuses the French Socialist Party – a member of the NFP along with the ecologists and the communists – of “political blockade”.

This “impasse” caused by the socialists, according to the LFI, will not be resolved by “improvising an external candidacy”, as proposed on Monday by the socialist first secretary, Olivier Faure, in an interview with the public broadcaster France Info.

The LFI accuses the socialist leadership of wanting to “impose” its own candidacy on the NFP, arguing that “it will be the only one acceptable” to President Emmanuel Macron, who has the power to appoint the prime minister, although he could later be ousted by the National Assembly with a motion of no confidence if he does not have enough support.

Mélenchon’s party exemplified this blockage with the socialist rejection of the candidacy for prime minister of Huguette Bello, president of the regional council of Reunion Island, which had been proposed by the communists and supported by the LFI.

Furthermore, they recalled that they proposed four prominent names from the party (including Mélenchon himself), which were also not accepted.

The last major obstacle in the left’s complicated internal negotiations, which have continued since the results were announced on July 7, was the designation of a single candidate for the presidency of the new National Assembly, which will begin its new legislature next Thursday.

“Enough of the manipulations. Our decision is this: we demand a single candidate for the presidency of the National Assembly and we will not resume discussions on anything else until this is resolved,” Mélenchon declared on the social network X.

The calls of some members of the socialists, such as MP Philippe Brun, “to replace the New Popular Front with another coalition with sectors of Macronism”, were also not well received by the LFI side.

“We will not go back to that [em referência às negociações para chegar a um governo] until the Socialist Party has renounced its right to veto any candidacy other than its own, has affirmed its rejection of any type of agreement with the Macronist side and has confirmed its willingness to apply the program of the New Popular Front,” the LFI said in its statement.

From the moment the unexpected results of the second round of early legislative elections were known, the NFP agreed to demand from Macron that the next prime minister come from the left, since the coalition will be the leading force in the Assembly in terms of number of seats, although far from the absolute majority of 289 deputies.

In total, the NFP won around 195 seats together with its partners, while Macronism obtained 163 and the nationalist right of Marine Le Pen, who started as favorite, another 143.

Macron, in turn, declared that he will wait until the parties manage to build a solid majority that guarantees governability, something that at this moment seems very distant.

While we wait for this to happen, the expectation is that the current government led by Gabriel Attal will confirm his resignation before the 18th, the start date of the new Assembly sessions.

