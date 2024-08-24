The founder of the leftist party La France Insoumise (LFI), Jean-Luc Mélenchon, suggested on Saturday the idea of ​​forming a left-wing government, but without ministers from his party, in order to overcome the veto of other parties. The politician thus challenged the centre and right-wing parties, which in recent weeks have repeatedly pointed out that the presence of LFI ministers in an executive is a red line for them. This rejection was expressed again on Friday, during the first series of meetings at the Elysée between President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of the parliamentary parties to try to resolve the political deadlock that the country is experiencing after the recent early legislative elections.

In a statement to the TF1 television channel, Mélenchon asked the leaders of the three parties in the Macronist bloc and the conservative right if, in the event of a left-wing government being formed, but “without any disobedient ministers”, they would undertake not to vote for a motion of censure and “to let him implement his programme”. “If they answer no, we will be able to say that the disobedient ministers are simply a pretext, and that what you do not want is the programme”, he added.

No party or coalition came close to a majority in the National Assembly, but the left-wing bloc (New Popular Front, NFP) is the largest force in terms of seats and claims the post of prime minister, for which it has proposed Lucie Castets.

However, the three parties that make up the Macronist bloc and the conservative right have insisted that the presence of LFI ministers in an Executive would imply support for a motion of censure.

One of the first reactions to Mélenchon’s proposal was that of the First Secretary of the Socialist Party (PS), Olivier Faure. “Mélenchon opens the way to support, without the participation of LFI, a government led by Lucie Castets. The pretext of the presence of LFI ministers no longer exists. (…) We now await the response of all those who thought they had found there a way to reject the NFP en masse” in the government,” Faure wrote in a message on the social network X.

Macron will resume his round of meetings on Monday, including one with Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, leaders of the far-right National Rally party.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.