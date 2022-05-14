The legislative elections this Sunday in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous in Germany with some 18 million inhabitants, are considered crucial, nine months after the general elections in which the German Social Democratic Party prevailed ( SPD) and the current Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. So much so that many local media speak of “small elections to the Bundestag”, the federal parliament, before the pulse of the Social Democrats with the conservatives of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the powerful industrial region. After the victory of the SPD in March in the Saar region, where it achieved an absolute majority and ended more than 20 years of conservative government, and the victory of the CDU in the state of Schleswig-Holstein last Sunday, where its candidate and local Prime Minister, Daniel Günther, exceeded 43% of the vote, while his traditional rivals were outvoted by The Greens, Social Democrats and Conservatives settle the tiebreaker in elections that are seen as a litmus test for Scholz and his rival and president of the CDU, Friedrich Merz.

All the polls coincide in announcing a melee in the final stretch between Christian Democrats and Social Democrats, with both formations hovering around 30% of the vote, although with a slight advantage for the CDU and the conservative Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst, who aspire to remain in the can. Both parties would slightly lose percentages compared to the elections five years ago to the benefit of The Greens, who rise about 10 points, stand above 16% and will in the end be the ones who will probably crown the new head of government of the Rhineland with their decisive support. North-Westphalia. The rest of the minor parties will be mere troupes. The liberals of the FDP lose strength and fall to 6%, the isolated ultra-nationalists of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) will not exceed 7% and the Left will not even gain access to the Düsseldorf parliament, falling well below the 5% barrier. % of votes. This result would be especially painful if confirmed for the Liberals, who have been minor coalition partners of the Christian Democrats for the last five years and could be removed from power to become a nondescript opposition.

A defeat for Wüst would mean a serious setback for Merz, originally from the state where the elections are held. The 46-year-old prime minister took office last October as successor to Armin Laschet, the unsuccessful conservative candidate in the last general election in Germany and then responsible for the collapse of the CDU, who was relieved of the leadership of the party in January by Merz. Since then, he has tried to relaunch the conservatives and needs a victory to motivate the party. The SPD, too, depends on a victory in the great Rhenish state in order to stabilize itself. Thomas Kutschaty, the Social Democratic candidate, promised Scholz in March that “the comrades from North Rhine-Westphalia will see to it that governing in Berlin becomes easier.” The federal chancellor is in low hours of popularity for his indecisive policy of helping Ukraine in the war with Russia. This being the case, it will surely be the ecologists who decide which side the balance tilts when it comes to forming a government.

The Greens are being buoyed by widespread popular approval of their federal cabinet members’ work. The Federal Deputy Chancellor and Minister of Economy, Robert Habeck, and the Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, are currently and by far those who lead, in positions one and two, respectively, the list of preferred politicians of the Germans, also for their resolute support for Ukraine by sending arms. Both have made environmentalists abandon their fundamentalist pacifism to get involved in forcing the end of the conflict by supporting the supply of German war material to the attacked country. “In this situation where people have to defend their lives, their democracy and their freedom, Germany and also the Greens must be willing to face reality and this is a reality in which the aggressor must be pushed back,” Habeck recently asserted.