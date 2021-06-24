The economist Carlos Melconian spoke of the partial payment that this week the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, announced to the Paris Club. In that sense, the specialist spoke of the lack of direction: “First I do not pay and then I pay something on account with 24 hours to go. To pay like this is to throw margaritas to the pigs. Without knowing what you do with the IMF “, He said.

“We’re going bad for sure”, reiterated the economist, who also criticized on Wednesday the suspension of meat exports and spoke about the negotiations that the country is carrying out with the different international organizations.

“What is the course? I do not pay in 24 hours, I pay something on account because the Japanese ambassador said: ‘hey, the Chinese are being paid”, he said in dialogue with radio La Red. And he added: “Paying like this, without a comprehensive context, without knowing what you do in March with the Fund, is margarita to the pigs.”

Regarding the suspension of the export of meat, the economist assured that if one reviews the history “this has no result”. And he assured that “closing the export does not fix the problem” and that “the price increases occur for other reasons as well”.

“You say: ‘well, I’m going to stop exporting so that if they have too many cows, and they have to put them in the trash, the price will drop.’ That is correct in terms of a supply and demand curve, but later it is not that for the export it is left over“, he pointed.

Regarding the possibility that Argentina closes an agreement with the IMF, the economist indicated: “I think it’s the easiest deal ever.”

“First, you owe a lot and that is a problem for both of us. Second, you won the prode and the lotto in 2021 because they gave you a gift. In September and December you have to pay the Fund and they give you a gift so that you can return it to them. And the Senators block barks and does not bite. Then they go and pay ”, he pointed out.

“They say I don’t pay, I don’t pay and at 12 minus one minute garpan. It’s margaritas to pigs,” he reiterated. And I add: “The Fund does not know what to do with Argentina, due to its antecedents, and with the amount. The issue has already passed to the United States Treasury. And if the Secretary of State comes in later, China, Russia and geopolitics jump. But for now it came out of the Fund and is encapsulated in the Treasury. They have to evaluate what is less expensive, “he stressed.

YN