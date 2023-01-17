A drama! taffy He talked about his family matters in the first program of the new season of “Andrea”. The comic actor appeared on the ATV television space to demand justice for his imprisoned grandson and give details of his relationship with his children. At this, his wife Monserrat Seminary He did not hesitate to talk about the situation that the comedian lives with them at 86 years of age. He referred to his older descendants in the talk he had with the host of the program.

Monserrat Seminario exposes mistreatment that Melcochita receives

The woman said that they have had discussions about this issue, in their 17-year relationship. She pointed out that the comedian continues to support them financially, despite not needing such help.

“ I tell him ‘you no longer have an obligation to give to your family, you now have three girls 13, 12 and 9 years old, it has to do with them’”, commented the mother of the family.

Melcochita recognized that she cannot leave her children aside. Photo: Capture/ATV

“He even supports his older brothers, but they are older, your sons are grown up, your daughters are not (…) Sometimes the family oversteps the limit with him. ”, he added, alleging that they treat him badly, despite the shows of solidarity.

Melcochita needs psychological help, says Monserrat Seminario

Monserrat Seminario expressed his concern because Pablo Villanueva cannot have emotional leaps, due to his advanced age. Given this, he asked Andrea Llosa to receive professional help.

The host commented: “Love is also mental health and focusing on the emotional part. We want you, please, to have the psychological help of the specialist Marisol Pinedo”.

The actor did not refuse this, but at the same time he stated that his grandson, imprisoned for robbery and sentenced to 16 years in prison, be given probation. In the same way, he stressed that he does not need his children to support him financially.