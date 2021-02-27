Talent runs in the family. The influencer Afrika Villanueva, granddaughter of Melcochita and daughter of Hussein Villanueva and Martha Chuquipiondo —Knowledgeable in entertainment as’ La mujer boa’—, she surprised when she appeared in Ozuna’s new video clip.

She is currently a model and lives in Germany with her father, as Martha hinted, who could not hide her emotion and pride for her daughter Afrika, one of the models that appears in the video “Here”, which has just been launched Ozuna, AriBeatz and Soolking.

“I am very proud of my baby who participates as a model in the video, she is not a dancer … she has always been low profile, she has just been bitten by the bug,” said Martha to Trome.

Afrika Villanueva is 20 years old and is the result of the relationship between Martha and Hussein Villanueva, son of the renowned humorist.

Likewise, the popular ‘Boa Woman’ always trusted that her daughter would inherit the artistic gifts of the family, despite the fact that she prefers to work and continue her studies.

“She has wood and could not be oblivious to this (art), although for her the first thing is her studies and work,” he added in the conversation.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago, Pablo Villanueva ‘Melcochita’ lamented the death of his daughter Jacky.

“My daughter Jacky left after battling that disease called cancer. I can’t believe he’s not with us anymore. I am very sad, I cry in pain… I cannot believe everything that is happening to my adorable family, it is like a curse, ”he said.

