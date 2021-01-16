Pablo Villanueva, who was very saddened by the death of his grandson Jordan Aguilera, said that his relative used to visit him constantly and, in one of their last encounters, he promised to bring his little daughter.

“Last week he visited me twice and said: Friday I’m coming with your great-granddaughter, grandpa. You never know what can happen, death does not warn. One can last 110 or 105 years, but death always comes, “said the comedian in statements collected by El Popular.

Melcochita regretted not having said goodbye on time to her grandson, who died in the early morning of January 14 after suffering a car accident.

“It is very sad, because if it had been a disease it was less painful, but with this accident, the hit is more felt,” he added.

Likewise, Pablo Villanueva made it clear that this situation only brings his family closer together and for this reason he stated that he will not leave his grandson’s widow, Julissa, and his little great-granddaughter helpless.

“We are not going to leave them alone, they will have our full support, now more than ever. They will not be in need, we will give them a hand in these difficult times “, Held..

Melcochita says goodbye to her grandson

During your grandson’s wake, Melcochita He spoke with RTV and specified that, despite the pain he feels, he will have to move forward.

“I am sad, but since I am a comedian, I must think of something else because my job is comedy and I cannot be with my life broken. I have to have willpower. The function must continue ”, he indicated.

