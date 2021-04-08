Pablo Villanueva, recognized in the artistic environment as ‘Melcochita’, spoke after his colleague, Miguel Barraza, told on open television the difficult moment he is going through due to the addiction of his son Roberto.

“My compadre has my full support. I know he’s going through a very difficult time but he’s going to get ahead, “said the comedian after learning the news through Andrea Llosa’s program.

In addition, he highlighted the qualities of his partner as a sign of his unconditional support “He is a good person, always attentive to his family and now the important thing is the union he has with his family”, stressed Villanueva.

The artist also took advantage of the moment to launch a message about the lives of people who, like him and Miguel Barraza, are engaged in comedy. “Many times the life of the artist and the comedian is very complicated because they all want us to make them laugh so that they forget their problems, but they do not know that many times we have problems and we carry sadness in our hearts,” he said. ‘Melcochita’.

Additionally, he also offered some words of encouragement to Alan Castillo, popularly known as ‘Robotín’, who, like Barraza, is going through a hard time on a personal level. “Father is the one who raises,” said the 84-year-old comedian. He also recommended that he ignore the messages of mockery and insults that are read on social networks. “I have overcome many things in life because I do not care about them. There is no need to regret, but to move on ”, concluded the artist.

