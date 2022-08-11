Paul Villanuevaknown in the art world as Marshmallow, spoke about the family crisis he has with his daughter Yessenia Villanueva. She denounced on “Magaly TV, the firm” that the comedian attacked her and left her in the United States, the country where she currently resides.

The outstanding sonero rejected that he is charging his descendant for having given him financial aid so that he can travel to the United States in search of a better future.

Melcochita responds to Yessenia

Yessenia Villanueva He appeared on the television space “Magaly TV: the firm” and recounted the details of the discussion he would have had with Melcochita and his brothers in a restaurant in the United States. According to her young woman, her father slapped her face and tried to demand the sum of 6,000 dollars that she lent him to pay for her trip abroad.

Now, this episode was denied by the humorist himself: “I don’t understand why he says those things, I think he just wants to pretend, nobody has done anything to him, he just wants to attract attention. I have been in the United States with her, I have found her a job as a cook in a friend’s place and I have presented some videos where we have been together, we were together with Susan, with Pablo, it is not abandoned” he pointed out in an interview with Trome.

Melcochita denies taking a loan from her daughter

Melcochita affirmed that she did help her descendant Yessenia Villanueva so that she can move to the North American country; However, she clarified that at no time has she tried to ask for the money that she gave him because of the family bond that unites them.

“No one has lent him money, no one is charging you anything. I have spent 6,000 dollars for him to travel, I have always worried about my children, about my family . She told me that, when she starts working, she was going to pay me, but she is my daughter, if she pays well and if not, then what am I going to do. I’m not charging her… but I don’t understand why she helped her and then she goes out complaining. I am in another world, I want to live in peace, “she explained.