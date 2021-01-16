The family of Pablo Villanueva, better known as Melcochita, is going through a hard time after the death of 22-year-old Jordan Aguilera Villanueva.

As it is remembered, the grandson of the comic actor lost his life in the early morning of Thursday, January 14, after suffering a car accident.

During the wake, Melcochita He spoke with RTV and highlighted the qualities of the young father.

“He was a very noble person, a hard worker, he didn’t mess with anyone, a healthy person. He collaborated in the time of the coronavirus. I would go to the hills to drop off food from the municipality, ”he commented.

Despite the difficult moment, Pablo Villanueva pointed out that he must continue and resign.

“I am sad, but since I am a comedian, I must think of something else because my job is comedy and I cannot be with my life broken. I have to have willpower. The show must continue”, He indicated.

Likewise, Melcochita made known that Jordan Aguilera Villanueva He will be buried this Saturday, January 16 at 10 in the morning, in the Lurín cemetery.

Yessenia Villanueva dedicates moving words to her son

Through her social networks, Yessenia Villanueva said goodbye to her son with a heartfelt message.

“I can not believe it. I love you my Yuyis, my beloved son. You left and left your wife, your daughter, your brother and you leave a huge void in me, ”the lady wrote on Facebook.

