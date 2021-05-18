The well-known character Melcochita He is a versatile man, since he has not only conquered the humorous world, but also the musical and acting world. At 84, he continues to steal smiles from all Peruvians. This time, go back to the radio booths with the program Upside down by Radio La Mega FM.

Patas arriba will premiere on Monday, May 24 and will run for three hours. Likewise, the content of the humorous program will include imitations, monologues, jokes and current events.

The comedian will not be alone in driving. He will be accompanied by impersonator Michael Ovalle, better known as ‘El pato’. Both artists will contribute all their experience and will steal the laughter from all Peruvians despite the crisis we are going through.

The program will be broadcast on La Mega’s dial 96.7 FM and will present three blocks. One of them will be called Get up to speed, where show themes will be treated with humor. On the other hand, the sports segment will be Megadeporte. Finally, the jokes will not be put aside with La ronda.

Melcochita will return to the radio with her well-known character El Melcoloco. Likewise, you will have fun with The Melcocha Dictionary, Chapa tu chapa and its many facets as an artist.