taffyremembered and beloved Peruvian comedian, is not having a good time, because, unfortunately, his older sister Balbina has passed away at the age of 92. Thus, Pablo Villanueva spoke with La República to tell a little more about his relative, whom he considered a second mother. Furthermore, he revealed that due to the loss of him he had to take a break from his US tour.

How does Melcochita remember her sister?

The Peruvian comedian recounted that, upon learning the sad news of the departure of his older sister, he did not hesitate for a second to suspend his US tour to face this hard moment with his family. Also, he stresses:

“To all the people, I feel very sorry for my sister. She was 92 years old, she was like a second mother, I even had to leave contracts. The employers have put me in mourning, they love me so much that they accept, but I already have to return to New York on the 12th”.

What did Melcochita’s sister do?

In the same way, the well-known sonero recalled with nostalgia that Balbina she did not become a great singer, despite all her talent. According to what she mentioned, she could not emerge as a Creole artist.

“My sister was an extraordinary singer, but at that time there was a lot of discrimination. She was a singer of bolero music, criolla, unfortunately, there was no support,” she said.

