Pablo Villanueva, artistically known as Melcochita, managed to immunize himself against the coronavirus. The well-known comedian received his first dose on Monday, March 16.

The artist was happy to pose with his vaccination card granted by EsSalud. Let us remember that the actor is part of the group of older adults that is in the first phase of this campaign.

A week ago, Melcochita spoke about the importance of getting immunized against COVID-19. Likewise, he assured not to fear inoculation, downplaying the fake news about effectiveness.

“I am not afraid of the vaccine and that is why I want to be vaccinated,” said the prominent Peruvian comedian in a statement.

He even thought of traveling abroad after the delay due to the arrival of the doses. “We artists are forgotten, I am thinking of returning to the United States to fulfill some contracts and get vaccinated, so I can support my family,” he said at the time.

Melcochita and Nekroos in a fun rap battle

Comedian actor Pablo Villanueva and freestyler Nekroos starred in a fun rap duel, as part of a report for La banda del chino.

At the meeting, the artists demonstrated their talent for improvisation. At the beginning, Melcochita played the guitar, delighting with his hilarious phrases.

“At the door of my house I have a red stick, where I tie my horse when I am in love,” said ‘El sonero del Perú’. Later, the champion of the BDM (Battle of Masters) Peru 2018 accompanied him in the rhymes.

