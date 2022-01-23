Melcochita was one of the celebrities who started 2022 on the wrong foot after contracting COVID-19. The comedian was with this dangerous virus and quickly isolated himself waiting for his quarantine to be calm; however, this was not the case, as the veteran humorist came to require the administration of medical oxygen when his saturation dropped below 90.

Pablo Villanueva pointed out that due to his condition he was forced to sleep sitting up, because when he lay down at night his breathing was difficult. Six liters of oxygen were administered to the comedian during the early mornings, although the Marshmallow He revealed that despite everything he was not scared.

Melcochita had a hard time after contracting COVID-19

“I was on oxygen for two and a half days because my saturation dropped to 87 and they had to put the device on my nose; They have administered six liters to me because in the early mornings the saturation decreased a lot when I lay down in bed, so I had to sleep sitting up and thus my saturation reached 93 or 94″, he indicated for Trome.

Pablo Villanueva overcame COVID-19 despite being 85 years old and having diabetes. Photo: GLR

And although his health condition was complicated in recent days, Pablo Villanueva stated that his condition was not what worried him the most, but not being able to work to generate income and thus support his relatives who depend on him.

Melcochita regretted not being able to work in recent days

“More than fear, it was concern because I have to fill the pantry, I have to work, support my family, my little daughters, my sister and brother who are old; There are many people who depend on me, but I’m better now. They should discharge me this coming Monday, that day they will do other lung tests and PCR. Right now my saturation is at 97″, he added.

To finish, Melcochita stated that at 85 years of age he still has time for a while, so this Monday they will have to discharge him after his optimal recovery. For this reason, next Saturday the 29th he will have a presentation at a restaurant in La Herradura, which he had to suspend after his contagion.