Pablo Villanueva ‘Melcochita’ used his official Facebook account to refer to the sensitive death of his grandson Jordan Aguilera Villanueva, who ceased to exist at age 22 on the last January 13 in a traffic accident.

“Today I am very saddened by the departure of my grandson Jordan,” was the brief message of the 84-year-old comic actor. Immediately, the fans, colleagues and friends of ‘Melcochita’ expressed their condolences and messages of support.

“My dear friend ‘Melcocha’ I accompany you in your pain, the feeling you feel for the loss of a loved one must be very, very great, a grandfather like you tells you,” wrote the soap opera producer Efraín Aguilar.

Jordan Aguilera Villanueva was the eldest son of the first-born of ‘Melcochita’, Yesenia Villanueva, who still does not know the situation because he lives in a remote area of ​​Ica, where there is no telephone signal or internet. According to family statements to Panamericana Televisión, the young man was celebrating his baby’s six months just before suffering the accident.

Pablo Villanueva ‘Melcochita’ spoke for the death of his grandson. Photo: Facebook Pablo Villanueva

Jordan Aguilera Villanueva was run over by a truck that was transporting chickens to Villa el Salvador, due to the fact that the driver of the motorcycle on which he was riding abruptly stopped causing the victim to be expelled towards the container.

