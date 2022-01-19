The first week of 2022 began with the third wave due to the high percentage of infections by the COVID-19. Last Sunday, 8,227 new cases were registered throughout the national territory, according to the Ministry of Health (minsa). Faced with the problems that the country is going through, various celebrities from Peruvian television such as Juliana Oxenford, Marshmallow Y Amy Gutierrez They turned to their social networks to report their health status and indicate that they had contracted the virus.

Juliana Oxenford after contracting COVID-19: “After almost 2 years, I fell”

the journalist Juliana Oxenford He always uses his social networks to express his opinion on any current issue and to share important moments in his personal life. On January 16, it was no exception, since the communicator surprised with a publication on her Twitter account where she said that she tested positive for the COVID-19.

“After almost two years, I fell. I have tested positive for COVID-19. The symptoms so far are reduced to general malaise and lack of energy. Luckily I am vaccinated with all three doses. Be very careful, this new variant is too contagious. I send you a hug,” he wrote.

Juliana Oxenford was infected with the coronavirus and has symptoms. Photo: Capture/Twitter

After the news that he shared, he spoke for the second time to share various moments of the confinement that he is carrying. Juliana said that her eldest daughter had a fever. “Maria started with a fever for two days; Fortunately, today he has not had a fever. About to panadol because she is a girl and has a super strong immune system. In the case of Mateo, we do not know and will never know if he was infected or not, but it seems to indicate that he was infected because of the closeness he has with me, “he said on his Instagram account.

Melcochita: his wife gave details of his health after contracting COVID-19

Paul Villanueva, who is known as Melcochita, worried his followers after it was revealed that he tested positive for the COVID-19. His wife Montserrat Seminar provided information about the health status of the well-known comedian to a local media. She mentioned that the celebrity is isolated in a room in his home and that he has a sore throat and nasal congestion.

“He was vaccinated in the United States when he was over there and here in Lima he received two doses from Pfizer, that keeps us calm. Sure, at 85 you have to be aware of every symptom. His saturation is going well so far and I pray to God that it stays that way. Everyone, his children, friends, family from abroad and here are watching him, but he can’t talk much on the phone because of a sore throat. The doctors have asked him to rest.”

Melcochita spoke about her health on social networks. Photo: diffusion

After his wife’s statement, Melcochita used his social networks to give more details about it and apologized to his audience for not being able to provide one of his shows. “Mine is not so serious, but if I went (to the presentation) I would expose the public so that they get infected. And that’s bad for an artist, he has to take care of his family and the public,” he said.

Amy Gutiérrez received the support of various celebrities by revealing that she has COVID-19

The young salsa singer Amy Gutierrez She was another of the artists who started the year with coronavirus. Through his social networks, he issued a statement, in which he indicates that he will comply with social isolation and that he will suspend his presentations until his speedy recovery.

“We inform you that our artist Amy Gutiérrez has recently tested positive for COVID-19, which is why she will comply with the isolation and the respective medical indications until her recovery,” reads in his recent post.

Amy Gutierrez has coronavirus. Photo: capture Facebook

Before his recent announcement, various media figures did not hesitate to give him their support by sending him messages of encouragement. Among them are Alvaro Rod, Daniela Darcourt, Ernesto Pimentel, Adolfo Aguilar, among others.

Melissa Lobatón Klug after testing positive for COVID-19: “I had a bad time”

the influencer Melissa Lobaton Klug, who has more than half a million followers on Instagram, said that he was infected with coronavirus days before celebrating the New Year. The news broke when Melissa Klug’s daughter answered a question from a user. “Have you been with COVID?” asked a netizen. “Yes, but I’m fine now” He said.

Through her stories on Instagram, the young woman mentioned that she was at home complying with the quarantine. Although at first he did not want to give details, he said: “I still have some things left, but I’m calm, really.” Then, he mentioned that the symptoms he presented were not mild. “Yes I had a bad, bad, bad time, but everything will be fine,” he added.

Valeria Piazza says that her boyfriend contracted COVID-19 and that she spent the New Year in isolation

The host of More shows Valeria Piazza She shared her happiness with viewers, as she revealed during the program broadcast that her boyfriend Pierre Cateriano defeated COVID-19. The former beauty queen also said that she was absent from América TV for a few days, as she was in quarantine.

“I tell you that after so many days Pierre tested negative, after the molecular test. This virus has us all crazy, they’ve already discharged it, finally I can see it. Finally, after all the parties.” commented.