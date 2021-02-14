Comic actor Pablo Villanueva mourned the death of his ex-wife’s daughter Mery Espinoza, who had been fighting for the cancer that was diagnosed.

In statements and a local media, Melcochita did not hide her feelings for the loss of your loved one. As he commented, he was very close to her when he was at his previous engagement.

“I am very sad, I cry in pain… I cannot believe everything that is happening to my lovely family, it is like a curse. My daughter Jacky left after battling that disease called cancer. I can’t believe he’s no longer with us, ”the comedian told El Popular.

As is recalled, a few weeks ago his grandson also died in a traffic accident. In that sense, he noted his pain for these deaths.

Melcochita sad for the death of a young man

He highlighted that the girl grew up with her other children Susan, Hussein and Yessenia. In addition, he commented that she was very fond of him.

“I have always loved Jacky very much, just like her sister Elizabeth. I have raised them like my daughters, that’s why they called me dad, because father is not the one who begets but the one who raises. I have the best memories of so much love that I have given her and what she has given me ”, expressed Melcochita.

“There was no difference between my children, so they all get along very well. Now and always they will be great brothers, I love them all ”, he added.

Melcochita, latest news

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.