Pablo Villanueva recently received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as part of the vaccination schedule of EsSalud. The 84-year-old comedian was happy during the immunization and encouraged Peruvians to be part of the process.

“Nothing hurts, calm down. Don’t be afraid of the vaccine, I’m fine, “said the popular Melcochita while receiving the substance that will protect him against future complications of COVID-19

In photographs released by the health organization, you can see the television figure being part of the different steps to be vaccinated. She even posed happily and showed her vaccination card, which is given to everyone who comes to the facility to receive the first dose of Pfizer.

Days ago, the sonero also spoke about the importance of vaccination to stop the advance of the coronavirus in Peru and about the false news that has spread about its effectiveness. “I am not afraid of the vaccine and that is why I want to be vaccinated,” he said in a statement.

Melcochita highlighted the situation of many artists during the pandemic and affirmed that he was considering the possibility of traveling to the United States to be able to inoculate himself and thus be able to continue working with less concern.

Melcochita was vaccinated against COVID-19. Photo: broadcast

Melcochita, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.